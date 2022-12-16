PM Shehbaz Sharif vows to eliminate menace of terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated Pakistan’s firm resolve to completely eradicate the menace of terrorism.

In his tweets on Friday on the occasion of the 8th anniversary of the Army Public School tragedy, he said this day gives a message to the whole world that Pakistan has rendered immense sacrifices to eradicate terrorism.

He said our struggle is continuing and it will continue with the same iron will and perseverance until the complete elimination of this menace.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the 16th of December reminds the entire nation of the pain and agony of the terrorist act that took place in Army Public School, Peshawar. Even after several years, this pain has not been forgotten.

The premier said this is the day to pay tribute to the martyrs of the tragedy and share the grief of their families. He said Pakistani nation will never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs.

The 8th anniversary of the callous terrorist attack on the Army Public School Peshawar that left around 150 people martyred is being observed today.

On December 16, 2014, at least 149 people including 132 students and 17 staff members were martyred and many others injured when terrorists attacked Army Public School Peshawar.

After this tragic incident, the government chalked out the National Action Plan (NAP) to eliminate terrorism in the country.

