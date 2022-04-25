PM Shehbaz Sharif with 16 family members to perform Umrah

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif will land in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah along with 16 members of the Sharif family, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to sources, the Prime Minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia will be accompanied by 16 members of the Sharif family. In this regard, the Foreign Office has directed the Pakistani Embassy in Saudi Arabia to make preparations.

The FO has sent a list of Sharif family members to the embassy. Hamza Shahbaz his wife, daughter and maid will also go to Saudi Arabia from Islamabad while Maryam Nawaz, Captain retired Safdar, Sabiha Abbas, Yusuf Abbas his wife and son will also visit KSA.

According to sources, Shehbaz Sharif’s son Suleiman Shahbaz, wife, son and maid will reach Jeddah from Doha. Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz and his wife will reach Jeddah from London.

Read more: Nawaz Sharif issued passport, free to travel

PM Shehbaz Sharif will be accompanied by 16 coalition members, including party leaders. Fazlur Rehman, Asad Mahmood, Bilawal Bhutto, Shagufta Jamani, Akhtar Mengal, Khalid Magsi, Khalid Maqbool, Ameer Haider Hoti, Shahzain Bugti, Aslam Bhootani, Ali Nawaz Shah, Mohsin Dawar, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Abdul Malik Baloch and Shah Owais Noorani will also accompany Shehbaz Sharif.

Imran Khan‘s former special assistant Tahir Ashrafi will also accompany PM Shehbaz Sharif. The prime minister’s 15 staff members will also accompany Saudi Arabia, while former DG LDA Ahad Cheema and his wife will also accompany him.

Comments