PM Shehbaz summons APC on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned an All-Party Conference (APC) on Tuesday at Prime Minister House, ARY News reported citing sources.

The APC is scheduled to take place at 12:00 PM, the sources said and added that the meeting is expected to discuss the successful Operation Bunyanum Marsoos along with other crucial national issues.

The APC is likely to be attended by leaders and representatives from various political parties across Pakistan.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz announced to observe Youm-e-Marka-e-Haq every year on May 10 on the superlative success of ‘Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

In a statement issued here, the prime minister said that Youm-e-Marka-e-Haq will be observed every year on May 10 across the country with fervour and passion of national solidarity.

“The professional capabilities of our brave forces kept our head high with pride,” PM Shehbaz added. He also announced to observe May 16 as a day to pay tribute to the armed forces for achieving magnificent success on the defence front and to bow before Allah in gratitude.

He said that special prayers will be offered on Friday in continuation of the Youm-e-Tashakur and for the progress of the country and the nation.

Shuhada package

The prime minister also announced Shuhada package for those who were martyred during Marka-e-Haq. The heirs of Pakistani citizens who were martyred during Marka-e-Haq will be given an Rs 10 million compensation each and the injured will be given from Rs one million to two million.

The heirs of martyrs of Pakistan armed forces will be given from Rs 10 million to Rs 18 million according to their ranks. The heirs of martyrs of Pakistan armed forces will be given from Rs 19 million to Rs 42 million for the facility of a house.