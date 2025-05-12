web analytics
27.4 C
Karachi
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

PM Shehbaz summons APC on Tuesday

Azhar Farooq
By Azhar Farooq
|

TOP NEWS

Azhar Farooq
Azhar Farooq

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned an All-Party Conference (APC) on Tuesday at Prime Minister House, ARY News reported citing sources.

The APC is scheduled to take place at 12:00 PM, the sources said and added that the meeting is expected to discuss the successful Operation Bunyanum Marsoos along with other crucial national issues.

The APC is likely to be attended by leaders and representatives from various political parties across Pakistan.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz announced to observe Youm-e-Marka-e-Haq every year on May 10 on the superlative success of ‘Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

In a statement issued here, the prime minister said that Youm-e-Marka-e-Haq will be observed every year on May 10 across the country with fervour and passion of national solidarity.

“The professional capabilities of our brave forces kept our head high with pride,” PM Shehbaz added. He also announced to observe May 16 as a day to pay tribute to the armed forces for achieving magnificent success on the defence front and to bow before Allah in gratitude.

He said that special prayers will be offered on Friday in continuation of the Youm-e-Tashakur and for the progress of the country and the nation.

Shuhada package

The prime minister also announced Shuhada package for those who were martyred during Marka-e-Haq. The heirs of Pakistani citizens who were martyred during Marka-e-Haq will be given an Rs 10 million compensation each and the injured will be given from Rs one million to two million.

The heirs of martyrs of Pakistan armed forces will be given from Rs 10 million to Rs 18 million according to their ranks. The heirs of martyrs of Pakistan armed forces will be given from Rs 19 million to Rs 42 million for the facility of a house.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.