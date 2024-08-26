PM Shehbaz summons cabinet meeting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a federal cabinet meeting to discuss the current political situation and consider proposals of different departments, ARY News reported.

The meeting is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at 11 am.

The agenda for the meeting will include a thorough review of the country’s current political situation The cabinet is expected to deliberate on the prevailing law and order conditions, ensuring that all necessary measures are in place to maintain stability.

Additionally, the cabinet will also assess the economic situation of the country. With various challenges impacting the economy, the discussion is anticipated to focus on strategies to address these issues and bolster economic resilience.

This meeting comes at a crucial time as the government navigates complex political and economic landscapes.

Read More: Federal cabinet okays establishment of PM Skills Development Company

In the last cabinet meeting, the federal cabinet had approved the establishment of the Prime Minister’s Skills Development Company to implement technical and vocational training programs.

The approval was granted at a meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad. The federal cabinet also approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Commerce of Pakistan and the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan for promoting cooperation in e-commerce.

The federal cabinet greenlighted handing over the operations of King Hamad University of Nursing and Associated Medical Sciences to the National University of Medical Sciences on the recommendation of the Ministry of National Health Services.

Meanwhile, the cabinet was briefed about the recent verdict of the Supreme Court in the Mubarak Sani case. It was informed that a petition has been filed in the apex court by the federal government on the directives of the prime minister after a detailed discussion in the National Assembly.

The Attorney General of Pakistan will appear before the Supreme Court for the scheduled hearing of the petition on Thursday and will present his arguments in the light of the opinions of the ulema and the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Law and Justice.