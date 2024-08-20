Federal cabinet okays establishment of PM Skills Development Company

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the establishment of the Prime Minister’s Skills Development Company to implement technical and vocational training programs, ARY News reported.

The approval was granted at a meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad. The federal cabinet also approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Commerce of Pakistan and the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan for promoting cooperation in e-commerce.

The federal cabinet greenlighted handing over the operations of King Hamad University of Nursing and Associated Medical Sciences to the National University of Medical Sciences on the recommendation of the Ministry of National Health Services.

Meanwhile, the cabinet was briefed about the recent verdict of the Supreme Court in Mubarak Sani case. It was informed that a petition has been filed in the apex court by the federal government on the directives of the prime minister after a detailed discussion in the National Assembly.

The Attorney General of Pakistan will appear before the Supreme Court for the scheduled hearing of the petition on Thursday and will present his arguments in the light of the opinions of the ulema and the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Law and Justice.

Speaking on the occasion, PM\) Shehbaz Sharif urged other provincial governments to follow the footsteps of the Punjab government and announce power relief packages in their respective provinces

He said that the recent package announced by the Punjab government for electricity consumers, using electricity between 200 to 500 units, is from the provincial budget and there is no contribution by the federal government to it.

“Punjab government allocated Rs 45 billion for the relief package for electricity consumers using up to 500 units monthly,” the prime minister said and added that the federal government has no contribution to the package.

The prime minister said that other provincial governments should also come forward and announce relief for the people just like the Punjab government. He said provincial governments are being provided funds through the National Finance Commission (NFC) for development projects.