PM Shehbaz terms elimination of terrorism as govt’s mission

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan and Turkey are two brotherly countries that are determined to increase their bilateral trade volume to $5 billion, ARY News reported.

Addressing the federal cabinet, the prime minister said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent visit and stated that he has always backed Pakistan in all international forums.

“President Erdogan had been a strong voice for Palestine and Kashmir. Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy brotherly ties and both countries also hold regular consultations and support each other at all fora,” PM Shehbaz said.

The prime minister said that a number of MoUs were also signed during Turkish president’s visit and urged the ministry of commerce and other relevant ministries to work jointly for the achievement of bilateral trade mark of 5 billion dollars.

He said that a flyover which was completed in 84 days in Islamabad was named after President Tayyip Erdogan as a sign of affection by the people of Pakistan.

The prime minister also welcomed a recent Gallop’s survey, according to which about 55 percent of people had reposed confidence in the government’s pro-business policies.

However, he stressed that they had to move forward and work hard to accomplish the economic agenda and its key components including Uraan Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz about his meeting with a delegation of World Bank directors, said that they had unanimously expressed their satisfaction over the reforms agenda and the macro-economic stability.

Read More: PM Shehbaz inaugurates Recep Tayyip Erdogan Interchange

They had praised the government and its credit went to every member of the cabinet, he added. The prime minister said peace in the country was linked with the economic prosperity which would move the wheel of progress rapidly. For economic stability, conducive environment was a requisite, he added.

PM shehbaz also paid tribute to the security forces whose officers and personnel were sacrificing their lives for the protection of the country. He said that complete elimination of terrorism is the mission of his government, as Pakistan’s development and prosperity are linked to it.