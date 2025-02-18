PM Shehbaz inaugurates Recep Tayyip Erdogan Interchange

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formally inaugurated the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Interchange, in Islamabad’s F-8 sector to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony in the Federal Capital today (Tuesday), he commended Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Capital Development Authority team, the Islamabad administration and the contractors for the swift completion of the interchange within eighty-four days.

PM Shehbaz Sharifsaid future beautification plan and development projects for the federal capital will be undertaken in consultation with the Interior Minister.

He expressed appreciation for the project, noting that it has been completed at a lower than the initially anticipated cost.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gifted Turkish-made electric cars “Togg” to President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday.

The Togg SUVs were presented during Erdogan’s official visit to Pakistan, symbolizing the strong bilateral ties between the two nations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif even took a test drive with Erdogan, getting a firsthand experience of the vehicle’s features.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Turkiye signed twenty-four Agreements, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and Protocols to further enhance cooperation and cement relations in diverse fields between the two brotherly countries.