PM Shehbaz thanks President Trump for role in regional peace

TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif thanked US President Trump for his leadership and proactive role for peace in the region.

“Pakistan appreciates the United States for facilitating this outcome, which we have accepted in the interest of regional peace and stability. We also thank Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their valuable contributions for peace in South Asia,” the prime minister posted on X (formerly Twitter) handle.

He further said that Pakistan believed this marked a new beginning in the resolution of issues that had plagued the region and prevented its journey toward peace, prosperity and stability.

Also read: Trump says will increase trade ‘substantially’ with India, Pakistan

It is worth mentioning here US President Donald Trump said late Saturday he would increase trade “substantially” with India and Pakistan.

“I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great Nations,” he posted on TruthSocial after the rivals agreed to a ceasefire after days of deadly fighting.

“Additionally, I will work with you both to see if… a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

