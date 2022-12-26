PM Shehbaz to constitute committee to promote film industry

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has announced to constitute a committee to promote film industry of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the prime minister made these remarks while addressing the National Amateur Short Film Festival 2022. The premier also distributed awards among the winners.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Shehbaz emphasised the need to utilize digital media as a tool to portray the positive image of Pakistan, urging the youth to take a leading role in this purpose.

Congratulating the winners of the festival, the Prime Minister said Pakistan has a wonderfully soft and tolerant image that needs to be reflected all over the world through modern tools and technology.

He said the coalition government would take every possible measure to facilitate our youth in its endeavour to showcase Pakistan’s diverse and beautiful image to the world. “Merit-based talent should be encouraged to promote Pakistan’s culture and its industry,” he added.

PM Shehbaz also directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to increase the number of scholarships from 15 to 50 under National Amateur Short Film Festival “so more students can get opportunity of the foreign trainings”.

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz laid foundation stones of different uplift communication, road, hydel, and power infrastructure projects in Dera Ismail Khan.

Speaking during the ceremony, PM Shehbaz regretted that due to faulty policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government, the friendly nations including China were displeased. “No one can imagine, how much Imran Khan had ‘angered’ China and ruined the country’s economy,” he added.

In an apparent reference to former prime minister, PM Shehbaz said that PTI leader had brought disrespect to the country after selling out the precious gifts donated by foreign leaders. “They gave these precious gifts as sign of fraternal ties, but the former ruler sold them out in open markets”, he regretted.

The premier further said that when he had taken oath, he did not realize the economic disaster towards the country was heading as Pakistan was on the verge of default, but due to the efforts of the coalition government and all other relevant institutions and prayers of the nation, they saved the country.

