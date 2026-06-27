KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said Pakistan was navigating complex and multifaceted security challenges, underscoring the need to strengthen the country’s defence capabilities, particularly its maritime security.

Addressing the passing-out parade of the 125th Midshipmen Course and the 33rd Short Service Commission (SSC) Course at the Pakistan Naval Academy, PNS Rahbar, PM Shehbaz congratulated the graduating cadets and welcomed officers from the friendly countries of Türkiye, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Iraq, Sri Lanka and Djibouti.

He expressed the hope that the friendships forged during their training in Pakistan would endure and further strengthen the bonds between their respective nations.

Highlighting Pakistan’s role in regional diplomacy, Shehbaz Sharif said the country had emerged as a force for peace.

He said Pakistan’s sincere mediation efforts, with the support of friendly countries, led to the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran.

The prime minister said the recent visit of Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian to Pakistan reflected the deep-rooted brotherly ties between the two countries and acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

Referring to the evolving regional security environment, Shehbaz Sharif said recent developments had underscored the critical importance of maritime security for the global economy and international supply chains.

“Today, the right of free passage and freedom of navigation are no longer luxuries but an absolute necessity for the entire world,” he said.

The prime minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the Pakistan Navy as a capable and effective force that would not only safeguard the country’s maritime frontiers but also contribute to regional stability.

He said the Pakistan Navy had demonstrated its operational capability during Marka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyanum Marsoos against India, successfully deterring a numerically superior adversary and denying it access to Pakistan’s maritime area of operations throughout the conflict.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan continued to face a dangerous combination of internal and external security threats.

“Our eastern neighbour, having suffered a humiliating setback during the four-day conflict in May last year, has increasingly resorted to covert tactics and the use of proxies in an attempt to undermine the hard-earned peace and stability of our country,” he said.

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He added that Pakistan’s armed forces continued to confront the menace of foreign-sponsored terrorism emanating from the country’s western borders.

Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Gaza, Palestine, saying the country remained firmly committed to advocating their just causes.

He also said the Pakistan Navy was embracing cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and unmanned systems, to effectively address emerging maritime security challenges.