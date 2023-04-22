PM Shehbaz, Turkiye President exchange Eidul Fitr greetings

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday held a telephone conversation with Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and conveyed warm felicitations to the government, leadership and people of Türkiye on Eidul Fitr, ARY News reported.

PM Shehbaz also offered prayers for the victims of the February 6th earthquakes in south-eastern Türkiye and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to stand by Türkiye during the rehabilitation and reconstruction phase.

President Erdoğan warmly reciprocated the prime minister’s Eid greetings and conveyed his special fraternal feelings and affection for the people of Pakistan.

The Turkish president thanked Pakistani people and the government for standing with them in their hour of need during earthquake and conveyed that they will never forget Pakistan’s support and assistance.

The Turkish president also appreciated the prime minister’s visit to Turkiye in the aftermath of earthquake and said they would always remember the leadership Pakistan demonstrated.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the excellent bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further advance these fraternal ties in all areas of mutual interest particularly; trade, economy, food security and green energy.

Read More: President Alvi, PM Shehbaz greet nation on Eidul Fitr

They also reaffirmed their resolve to remain in close contact with each other on all important regional and global issues.

The prime minister also invited President Erdogan to visit Pakistan, which was accepted.

Comments