PM Shehbaz, Turkiye’s Erdogan discuss bilateral, international issues

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif invited Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to ‘International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan’, to be held in Geneva on January 9, 2023 in the wake of the recent devastating floods, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the prime minister held a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The two leaders exchanged views on various bilateral matters and international issues.

During the telephonic conversation, PM Shehbaz underscored the importance of continued international support and solidarity for Pakistan’s plans to build back better after devastating floods.

PM Shehbaz highlighted the daunting challenge faced by Pakistan in terms of rehabilitation and reconstruction of the flood-affected areas in a climate-resilient manner.

The prime minister expressed gratitude on behalf of the people and the government of Pakistan to the brotherly government of Turkey for the provision of prompt humanitarian assistance in the wake of the unprecedented catastrophic floods.

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz Sharif apprised King of the Kingdom of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa of the ‘International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan’, and requested a high-level participation from Bahrain.

PM Shehbaz held a telephonic conversation with King of the Kingdom of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Ali Khalifa of the ‘International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan’, to be held in Geneva on 9 January next year.

During the telephonic conversation, the King of Bahrain expressed firm support for the initiatives to strengthen Pakistan’s response during its reconstruction and rehabilitation phase, after the climate-induced floods in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan, co-hosted by the United Nations, would take place on 9 January 2023.

The Conference will bring together Governments, leaders from the public and private sectors and civil society to support the people and the Government of Pakistan after the devastating floods of 2022.

