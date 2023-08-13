PM Shehbaz urges Anwarul Haq to ensure ‘transparent’ polls

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday congratulated Anwarul Haq Kakar on his appointment as caretaker PM, expressing hope that he would ensure holding of ‘transparent and impartial’ elections in the country, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued by Prime Minister Office (PMO) today, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the trust reposed by all parties in Kakar’s name proved their proper choice as the upcoming caretaker premier was an educated person and patriot.

He said that under a constitutional process, they agreed upon the name of a suitable person and thanked former leader of opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz for holding a consultation in this regard.

During the last 16 months, they had struggled to bring economic stability in the country, he said hoping that continuity of such process would be maintained.

The prime minister said ensuring progress, prosperity and economic stability were critical for the progress and development of the nation.

He also prayed for the success of his caretaker successor and the upcoming caretaker set up.

A day earlier, Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar was selected as Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister, PM Shehbaz and Riaz have sent advice regarding Kakar’s appointment as the caretaker prime minister to President Alvi, the statement added.

The premier thanked the opposition leader for his cooperation in the consultation process for the nomination of the caretaker PM.

Shortly afterward, the president approved the summary under Article 224 A of the Constitution.

Who is Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar?

Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar, the nominated new caretaker prime minister of Pakistan, is a political figure from Balochistan and a member of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

Kakar was elected to the Senate in 2018 and has been a very active politician from Balochistan.

Simultaneously, he served as parliamentary leader for the Balochistan Awami Party — formed in 2018 — within the Senate.

Anwarul Haq Kakar also worked as chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and as a member of the Business Advisory Committee, Finance and Revenue, Foreign Affairs and Science and Technology.