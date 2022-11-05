PM Shehbaz urges CJP to form full court to investigate Imran Khan’s allegations

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday announced writing a letter to the Supreme Court to constitute a full-court bench to investigate the allegations hurled by the PTI Chief Imran Khan and the investigation of the Arshad Sharif murder case, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the prime minister wished a speedy recovery for Khan and others injured in the attack and prayed for the victim who was shot dead in the attack.

He urged the PTI chief to present evidence to support his allegations

saying “The attack is condemnable, however, when the nation is being pushed towards devastation by false narratives it is my responsibility that I play a positive role to protect the people.”

Imran Khan is damaging the country through his “false and cheap conspiracies,” PM Shahbaz said.

The PM also showed a video during the presser, which had a compilation of the PTI Chief’s statements about the armed forces since 2011.

Shehbaz Sharif added that if the PTI Chief proves that he was behind the attack on his long march, then he would resign from his position

immediately.

“Imran Khan’s tales are full of contradictions. I cannot, for even a moment, waste my time thinking that this man — who was granted a new life by Allah — is lying day and night. Today, he is attacking the Pakistan army in a way an enemy would do,” the PM said.

The prime minister criticized the PTI chief for his comments against state institutions, especially Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his family and lamented about enemy nations celebrating the crisis in the country.

“What else would an enemy country like India want? They are celebrating today. India’s TV channels are excited to see Khan speak ill about the ISI and military institutions as [the PTI chief] is levelling severe allegations against them that one couldn’t even think about,” PM Shehbaz said, deeming Khan an “idol of lies — from tip to toe”.

“Unfortunately, he is trying to derail the nation. But this country of 22 million people will be protected by Allah.”

The premier, highlighting how the PTI-led government issued an ordinance to appoint retired judges in the accountability court — only to blackmail them and use them against the opposition said, “the case registered against me five years ago continues to date in the Lahore High Court. Several judges came and left, but his lawyers do not show up, even though it was being heard during their government.”

PM Shehbaz said underscored that his intentions were only to punish the PML-N, “people like (former National Accountability Bureau chairman) Javed Iqbal were used. Tayyaba Gul was forcefully kept in the PM House and blackmailed through Iqbal so that he could be used against us and for cases against them to be quashed.”

Talking about the infamous model town incident the PM said, “in the Model Town case, the trial court — during their regime — gave me and my colleagues a clean chit and the Lahore High Court also stood with the verdict.”

Criticizing the PTI government the PM said that, “he damaged institutions, the economy, and foreign relations. I have certain secrets regarding the country’s foreign relations buried in my heart which, if I share, would leave you shocked. But I will not talk about it because I am faithful. I will not sacrifice Pakistan’s interest for personal gains.”

