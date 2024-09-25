PM Shehbaz urges UN chief for Kashmir dispute resolution

NEW YORK: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif met United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres and called for the implementation of the relevant Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Shehbaz called on Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly Session in New York.

Briefing the Secretary General on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the prime minister underscored Pakistan’s serious concerns over India’s egregious actions in the occupied Valley and stressed upon the need to resolve the dispute to ensure lasting peace and stability in South Asia.

He also condemned Israel’s genocidal campaign against the Palestinians, and called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire. He urged the international community to hold Israel accountable. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the establishment of a viable and sovereign State of Palestine.

Shehbaz Sharif also underscored the need for stemming the rising tide of Islamophobia, and discrimination against Muslims worldwide. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to actively contribute towards international peace and security as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the year 2025-26.

Besides, the Prime Minister welcomed the initiative by the UN Secretary General to organize the “Summit of the Future”, and expressed his hope that its outcome would help the developing countries in bridging the financial gap for implementation of SDGs and climate goals.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres thanked the Prime Minister for Pakistan’s active engagement at the United Nations as well as for its role towards international peace and security in the form of its UN’s Peacekeeping force.

The prime minister has also met Maldives Presinder Dr Mohammaed Muizzu, the Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on sidelines of the the UN General Assembly Session in New York.

PM Shehbaz is set to address the General Assembly on Friday. In his address, he will highlight Pakistan’s perspective on a range of international and regional issues of concern, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and Palestine issue.

The prime minister will reaffirm Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to multilateralism and support for the role of the United Nations in fostering global peace, security and prosperity.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, PM Sharif is scheduled to attend several high-level meetings, including discussions on existential threats posed by sea level rise and the UN Security council’s open Debate on Leadership for Peace.