PM Shehbaz visits CMH, inquire after health of injured soldiers, civilians

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) to inquire after the health of personnel of Pakistan armed forces and civilians who were injured during Marka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth) against India.

The prime minister was accompanied by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar.

The prime minister praised the injured soldiers for their exceptional bravery, determination, and sense of duty during the Marka-e-Haq.

“The way the Pakistan armed forces and the entire nation fought this war is unparalleled.”

He said the steadfastness of the people has become a decisive chapter in the country’s military history.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday visited the Civil Military Hospital (CMH) to inquire after the health of personnel of armed forces and civilians who were injured in the Indian aggression.

The president was accompanied by Minister for Interior Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Commander 10 Corps and administration authorities of the hospital, President House Media Wing said in a press release.

The president met every Jawan and civilian individually and praised their valour, sacrifice and patriotism.

President Zardari said that they were proud of the sacrifices of their Jawans and the entire nation saluted their brave Sepoys and civilians.