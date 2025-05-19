PM Shehbaz visits dockyard to pay tribute to Pakistan Navy

KARACHI: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif visited Pakistan Navy Dockyard on Monday to pay tribute to the Pakistan Navy for its pivotal role in Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Upon arrival, the prime minister was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf. Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Baber Sidhu were also present.

During the visit, PM Shehbaz boarded the Type-054A Class Destroyer PNS TAIMUR, where he was briefed by Commander Pakistan Fleet on the Pakistan Navy’s strategic orientation, operational undertakings, and noteworthy contributions during the ongoing operation.

The prime minister interacted with officers and sailors of the Pakistan Navy, lauding their exemplary professionalism, combat readiness, and steadfast commitment to national defence. He conveyed the nation’s deep appreciation and reaffirmed unwavering confidence in the capabilities of Pakistan’s Armed Forces.

Read More: Pakistan shot down six Indian jets: PM Shehbaz

Addressing the gathering, the PM Shehbaz commended the Pakistan Navy for its resolute posture, operational dexterity, and effective deterrent response in countering adversarial maritime threats. He particularly praised the Navy’s critical role in safeguarding sea lines of communication and ensuring the uninterrupted flow of maritime trade, while maintaining absolute maritime sovereignty through a layered and assured seaward defence.

Recalling the Navy’s proud legacy of decisive operations, the prime ,inister underscored that Pakistan Navy remains fully capable of executing high-intensity operations akin to the historic Operation Dwarka, whenever and wherever required.

PM Shehbaz was accompanied by Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Mr Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mr Attaulah Tarar, and Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiquie.