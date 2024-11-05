PM Shehbaz vows strengthening Pak-Iran brotherly relations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Pakistan is committed to further strengthening its brotherly relations with Iran through maintaining regular high-level exchanges and enhancing mutually advantageous cooperation across all spheres of shared interest.

The prime minister passed these remarks in a meeting with Foreign Minister of Iran Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, who called on him in Islamabad. PM Shehbaz also reiterated Pakistan’s unequivocal support to the Palestinian people in their just struggle for self-determination and statehood, said a press release issued by the PM Office.

He strongly condemned and expressed grave concern over Israel’s ongoing genocidal campaign against the Palestinian people. PM Shehbaz also emphasised the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, provision of unhindered humanitarian assistance and, above all, grant of the inalienable right to self-determination to the Palestinian people, as guaranteed to them by the relevant resolutions of the UN, as well as OIC.

The prime minister also reiterated strong condemnation of Israel’s attack against Iran on October 26, 2024, while reaffirming support for its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Welcoming Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on his first official visit to Pakistan as Foreign Minister of Iran, the prime minister conveyed his sincere regards and good wishes to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and President Massoud Pezeshkian.

The Iranian foreign minister thanked the prime minister for Pakistan’s principled position and briefed him on Iran’s perspective regarding the situation in the region.

Meanwhile, Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his delegation called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar as they noted the longstanding ties between Pakistan and Iran.

A press statement issued by the Foreign Office said that Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Seyed Abbas Araghchi emphasised the need to strengthen these relations through increased trade, energy cooperation, and enhanced border management. They expressed commitment to exploring avenues for enhancing trade, investment and people-to-people contacts.

The deputy prime minister expressed Pakistan’s strong interest in deepening bilateral dialogue and cooperation to explore opportunities for regional connectivity. The Iranian foreign minister echoed these sentiments, affirming Iran’s readiness to collaborate on mutually beneficial initiatives and promote regional cooperation.

Both the leaders also discussed the situation in the Middle East and underscored a shared vision for responding to common challenges through coordinated efforts.

“Both sides strongly condemned the Israeli genocidal acts in Gaza and expressed their common resolve in supporting the inalienable right to self-determination of the Palestinian people. Reaffirming the unique relationship between Pakistan and Iran, the two sides committed to working together for mutual benefit of the two countries and peoples,” the statement read.