PM Shehbaz vows to complete trade, connectivity projects with Uzbekistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated that Pakistan was committed to working with Uzbekistan to speed up and complete all bilateral trade and connectivity projects, ARY News reported.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov, who is currently on a two-day visit to Pakistan, reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to provide access to Uzbekistan to Pakistani Ports, a PM Office press release said.

He also emphasized the importance of the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Railway Project and Pakistan’s commitment to its early completion.

The two sides discussed enhanced cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan in trade and economy, security and defense, connectivity and people-to-people contacts. The importance of peace and development in Afghanistan for regional connectivity was also discussed.

Congratulating the prime minister on his re-election, the Uzbek foreign minister also conveyed the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for Prime Minister Shehbaz to undertake an official visit to Uzbekistan at his earliest convenience.

The prime minister expressed his gratitude to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and said that he was looking forward to meeting him.

Earlier today, Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov, arrived in Pakistan for a two-day official visit.

On his arrival, the Uzbek foreign minister was accorded a warm welcome. He was received by Director General (Central Asia & ECO) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aizaz Khan.

Foreign Minister Saidov will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the visit and hold in-depth talks with Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

A wide range of bilateral issues of mutual interest, with special focus on trade and connectivity will also come under discussion, according to the Foreign Office.