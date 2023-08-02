PM Shehbaz vows to create ‘conducive environment’ for businessmen

KARACHI: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday asserted that the government has taken several concrete measures to create a ‘conducive environment’ for business and investment, ARY News reported.

The prime minister made these remarks while talking to a delegation of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) which called on him in Karachi on Wednesday.

PM Shehbaz said steps are also being taken to resolve the issue of electricity shortage and all the businesses will be provided electricity at the same rate.

The premier informed that the federal government was also initiating a solar power project of 10 thousand megawatts which has also attracted the interest of foreign investors.

Talking about the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), PM Shehbaz Sharif said the institution would greatly improve and simplify the process for investors bringing in further investments in the country.

He said that the traders community of Karachi has an essential role in the country’s economy and resolving their issues is among the top priorities of the government.

The Prime Minister also asked the State Bank and Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) to cooperate with the business community to resolve their issues.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Karachi on a one-day official visit to inaugurate fourth MILGEM Class Corvette-PNS Tariq, at Karachi Shipyard.

Initiated in 2018, the MILGEM project envisages the construction of four Corvettes for Pakistan Navy including two in Pakistan and two in Turkiye.