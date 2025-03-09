PM Shehbaz vows to provide ICT training programs for youth

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired over a review meeting regarding ICT training programs for youth, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A delegation from Huawei Technologies participated in the meeting, and discussed strategies to equip young individuals with advanced digital skills.

Progress on agreements established last year in China with Huawei Technologies was evaluated during the meeting.

PM Shehbaz emphasised the crucial role of youth in promoting technology and driving the digital revolution.

The government is committed to supporting young individuals by providing modern ICT training programs and relevant expertise, he said.

Delegation from Huawei Technologies expressed their determination to initiate advanced training programs in Pakistan, aiming to train 300,000 individuals online, covering all provinces, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Additionally, PM Shehbaz directed rapid implementation of IT training plans and underscored the importance of expanding these initiatives nationwide to ensure inclusivity.

The meeting came days after PM Shehbaz Sharif approved the National Youth Employment Plan, aiming to provide market-driven training programs to empower Pakistani youth.

During a review meeting on Thursday, PM Sharif approved the plan to provide youth with training programs tailored to market and industry demands. The meeting outlined an action plan to offer training and employment opportunities through various institutions over the next four years.

Under the plan, 2.4 million to 6 million youth will receive training annually over the next four years to gain employment opportunities. The Digital Youth Hub is set to be launched this month, providing a platform for youth development and employment opportunities.