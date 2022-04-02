PM should exit with grace and dignity: Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

Islamabad: PPP Leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said that the PM used to claim that he has “won a world cup” after he visited the US, but now claims that the US is conspiring to oust his government.

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party veteran Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said that it’s ironic that the PM’s life came under just as the no-trust move came near.

Raja pointed out that the PM used to claim that he has very good diplomatic relations with Europe and America. He claimed to “win a world cup” after he visited America but now he claims that America is conspiring against him, he added.

Raja added that the PM should show some grace and leave with dignity. We have shown a majority in the assembly yet the government is not ready to accept defeat, their deputy speaker refused to do a count in the Assembly. The PM should sacrifice his ego and prove his patriotism with a peaceful exit, he added.

The Former Premier said that the PTI ministers are threatening opposition and estranged MNAs with violence, one Minister claimed that no one would dare go to the assembly crossing a mob of 1 million, these tricks would not save them.

Also Read: Would stage 10 times bigger demonstration than PTI: Raja Pervaiz

Comments