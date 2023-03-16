PM terms speculations about Pakistan nuclear programme ‘misleading’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has termed the speculations about Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programme ‘unfortunate and misleading’, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said the misleading speculations about Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programme were unfortunate as stringent, fool-proof and multi-layered security safeguards, duly testified by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), were in place.

“The stringent, fool-proof and multi-layered security safeguards, duly testified by IAEA, are in place. Our nuclear programme represents the unwavering consensus of the nation and is for deterrence,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) – in a statement – made it categorically clear that Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programme was “totally secure, foolproof and under no stress or pressure, whatsoever”.

“Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programme is a national asset, which is jealously guarded by the State. Complete programme is totally secure, foolproof and under no stress or pressure, whatsoever,” said the statement.

It said that even a “traditional routine visit” of International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi was portrayed in a “negative spotlight”. The government said that the programme continued to fully serve the purpose for which this capability was developed.

It is pertinent to mention here that International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General (DG) Rafael Mariano Grossi visited Pakistan in February to discuss matters related to the Pakistan-IAEA collaboration. This was Grossi’s maiden visit to Pakistan after assuming office in 2019.

Addressing a seminar, Rafael Mariano Grossi lauded Pakistan’s nuclear power plants safety, terming the safety measures at plants as world-class.

The IAEA chief said Pakistan’s capacity in establishing new nuclear power plants indicates a promising future for nuclear energy and achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

