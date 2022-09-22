PM Shehbaz thanks US President for highlighting flood victims’ plight

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his gratitude to United States (US) President Joe Biden for highlighting the plight of the flood victims in Pakistan and urging the world for an immediate response, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the premier said: “Thank you President Joe Biden for highlighting the plight of the flood victims in Pakistan and urging the world for an immediate response, as my country is facing the ravages of unprecedented floods.”

Thank you President @JoeBiden for highlighting the plight of the flood victims in Pakistan and urging the world for an immediate response, as my country is facing the ravages of unprecedented floods. The calls of stranded women & children for help need to be heeded to. #UNGA — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 22, 2022

PM Shehbaz Sharif stressed that the calls of stranded women and children for help need to be heeded at international level.

In another tweet, he said, on the second day of UN General Assembly, his discussions with top officials of International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank focused on making resources available within the country’s existing programmes for post-flood reconstruction.

On the 2nd of #UNGA,my discussions with top officials of IMF & World Bank focused on making resources available within our existing programs for post-flood reconstruction. In my other meetings with world leaders,we discussed floods, climate change& rehabilitation of flood victims — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 22, 2022

“In my other meetings with world leaders, we discussed floods, climate change and rehabilitation of flood victims,” PM Shehbaz added.

The prime minister also met US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who expressed sympathy for the flood victims and assured the PM of US commitment to stand with Pakistan at this difficult time, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Earlier, it was reported that the floods in Pakistan badly damaged health sector of the country. According to well-informed sources, floods have caused the loss of over Rs65 billion to the health structure. As many as 1,091 health centres have been damaged in Sindh, The loss is estimated at Rs34.13 billion.

