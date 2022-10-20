PM Shehbaz Sharif urges KP, Punjab to join Centre’s wheat seed scheme

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged Punjab and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) governments to rise above politics and join the Centre’s scheme of providing wheat seeds to flood-hit farmers, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Chairing a review meeting of National Flood Response and Coordination Centre, the prime minister offered the two provinces to collaborate with the federal government under the scheme which will ensure funding for wheat seeds with 50 percent contribution from both sides.

The prime minister mentioned that Sindh and Balochistan had already agreed with the wheat scheme. However, despite the offer by the Centre, Punjab and KP refused to cooperate and instead indulged in playing politics, he regretted.

“I request you to accept the offer in view of the plight of the flood-hit farmers. And if you still reject it, then don’t twist the facts that Centre is not extending you assistance,” he said in a meeting also joined by chief secretaries of Punjab and KP through video-link.

PM Shehbaz Sharif emphasised that Pakistan as a federation comprised its provincial units, saying the situation demanded unity at national level.

He feared reduced produce of wheat in the coming season owing to post-flood situation and rejected to allow any import of the commodity by the private sector.

“In view of emergency situation, I will not allow the private sector to import wheat,” he said, adding that the government was aiming to get better bidding of the wheat.

PM Shehbaz Sharif further said the government was effectively carrying out relief and rehabilitation work in post-flood scenario as the death toll crossed 1,700 including children.

He said the federal government through National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was ensuring disbursement of Rs 880 million compensation money and relief goods including food, water, medicines and mosquito nets among the flood-affected families across the country.

Also, the relief supplies received from the friendly countries is being distributed through a very transparent channel of NDMA, the premier said.

The prime minister also said that China was sending ‘winter tents’ of good quality in view for the flood-struck people to help them cope with the upcoming harsh season.

The premier, who recently undertook a visit to Sohbatpur area of Balochistan, said the land was still inundated and posed threat of breakout of water-borne diseases.

The meeting was told that a comprehensive plan for rehabilitation of flood-affected people was in progress and a report on Post-Disaster Need Assessment compiled in collaboration of the federal and provincial governments and international organizations would be presented to the prime minister.

The prime minister directed to finalize the report to be given to the international donor agencies regarding the estimates of flood losses.

