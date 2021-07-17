PMD forecast rain in Karachi today, other parts of country from Monday

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast likely rainfall with wind, thunderstorm in Karachi and adjoining districts, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The PMD in a weather advisory also predicted more rain-wind/thundershower in upper and central parts of the country from Monday to Wednesday.

“Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Umarkot and Dadu will likely to receive rain with wind and thundershower on Saturday,” according to the weather forecast.

Met Office said that strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate upper parts of the country from Sunday and may persist till Wednesday, which is first day of Eid ul Adha.

This weather system will likely to bring rainfall with wind and thundershowers in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Dir, Swat, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Waziristan, Kurrum, Bannu, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Karak , Dera Ismail Khan and Gilgit-Baltistan from Sunday to Wednesday.

Moreover, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Loralai, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Quetta, Ziarat, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Larkana, Sukkur, Jaccobabad, Tharparker, Sanghar, Umerkot and Mirpurkhas will receive rain from Monday evening to Thursday.

The weather department has warned that torrential rains may generate flash flooding in local rain drains in Shangla, Buner, Batgram, Mansehra, Balakot, Abbottabad, Swat, Kohistan, Mardan, Charsadda, Kohat, Kashmir, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Narowal and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, from Monday to Wednesday.

Meanwhile, urban flooding is likely in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Kasur, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Nowshera during the period.

Torrential rains may also trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa.

The PMD has advised concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.