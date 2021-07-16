Heavy rain spell expected in Karachi on Friday afternoon

KARACHI: Met office has forecasted a heavy spell of rain in Karachi on Friday in the afternoon, saying that Saturday would be the last day for the first monsoon spell in the city, ARY NEWS reported.

“The rain spell will begin in the afternoon,” the director of the Pakistan Meteorological Department said and added that the sea breeze would commence once the ongoing monsoon spell culminates on Saturday (tomorrow).

The met office official said that the weather would turn pleasant after the sea breeze in the city and would help in bringing the temperatures down.

On Thursday, parts of the city received heavy to light rain, leading to traffic jams and difficulties for motorcyclists.

Karachi’s I.I.Chundrigar Road and adjacent areas, Saddar, Clifton, Gulshan Iqbal, Liaquatabad, Orangi, Baldia Town, Landhi, and other areas lashed by the downpour.

Besides difficulties for commuters, several areas of Karachi also faced power outages with more than 250 feeders and PMTs of the Karachi Electric (KE) being tripped after continued heavy downpour in the city.

Areas including, Nagan Chowrangi, Anda Morr, North Karachi, North Nazimabad Block I, North Karachi, 7D, Liaquatabad, Old City Area, Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, Jacob’s Lines, Garden, Orangi, Korangi, Quaid-e-Abad, Gurumandar and others are facing power suspension.

Meanwhile, the KE spokesperson has claimed that the supply of electricity is underway at 1,737 feeders out of 1,900, while the supply of electricity has been suspended in several areas as a precautionary measure due to flood-like situations.