PMD forecasts heavy monsoon rains from July 18

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecast widespread monsoon rainfall across most parts of the country from July 18 to 25, warning of heavy to very heavy downpours, flash floods, landslides and urban flooding in vulnerable areas.

According to the PMD, strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating the upper and central parts of the country and are expected to intensify over the weekend. A western weather system is also likely to approach the upper parts of the country on Monday, further enhancing rainfall activity.

Regional Forecast

Kashmir is expected to receive rain, windstorms and thundershowers, with scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall from the evening of July 18 to July 25. Areas likely to be affected include Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, widespread rain accompanied by windstorms and thunderstorms is expected from the evening of July 19 to 23. Heavy rainfall is forecast for Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Kohat, Kurram, Karak, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, North and South Waziristan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai and Hangu.

The PMD said Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, and several districts of Punjab—including Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot and Okara—are likely to receive widespread rain and thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy falls from July 19 to 23.

Read more: Kohat: Nine dead, including women and children, after heavy rains trigger roof collapse

Southern Punjab districts, including Bhakkar, Mianwali, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur, are expected to receive rain between July 20 and 24.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, moderate to heavy rain is forecast in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar from the evening of July 18 to 25.

Parts of Balochistan, including Zhob, Sherani, Loralai, Kohlu, Sibi, Naseerabad, Jhal Magsi, Jaffarabad, Barkhan, Dera Bugti and Khuzdar, are expected to receive rain and thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls from July 19 to 23.

Most areas of Sindh are likely to remain hot and very humid. However, isolated rain and thundershowers are expected in Tharparkar, Mithi, Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Dadu and Jacobabad from the evening of July 20 to 24.

Flood and Landslide Warning

It also cautioned that heavy rainfall may trigger flash floods in local streams and nullahs across Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat, northeastern Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and northeastern Balochistan.

Landslides are likely in vulnerable mountainous areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat and Kashmir between July 20 and 25.

The department further warned of possible urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Multan and Faisalabad from July 20 to 23.