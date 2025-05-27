PMD forecasts thunderstorms, rain across Pakistan starting today

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast strong winds, heavy rain, and hailstorms across various parts of the country from today (Tuesday) until May 31.

According to the Met Office prediction, several regions—including Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan—are likely to experience widespread showers accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Citizens have been advised to take precautionary measures during dust storms and strong winds to ensure safety.

In Sindh, upper and southeastern districts are also expected to receive rain with thunder and lightning. Cities including Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shahdadkot, Thar, Mithi, and Islamkot may witness downpours.

Additional areas such as Dadu, Johi, Sehwan, Nawabshah, Qazi Ahmed, Hala, Matiari, Hyderabad, and Jamshoro are also likely to receive rainfall during the forecast period.

The PMD continues to monitor weather developments closely and has urged local administrations to remain alert.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-four degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-nine, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-seven, Quetta twenty-six, Gilgit sixteen, Murree fifteen and Muzaffarabad twenty degree centigrade.

According to the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain and wind with thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Baramula and Pulwama twelve degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh three and Anantnag and Shopian thirteen degree centigrade.