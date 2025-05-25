Death toll in Punjab rain, storm rises to 13, 92 injured

LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has stated that a powerful storm and heavy rainfall across Punjab have claimed 13 lives and injured 92 people, ARY News reported quoting PDMA.

According to PDMA spokesperson, in Lahore, three individuals lost their lives due to the storm and heavy winds. Fatalities were also reported in other districts, with one death each in Rawalpindi, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Sialkot, and Mianwali, and three deaths in Jhelum.

The storm caused widespread damage, particularly to mud houses and dilapidated structures, the spokesperson added. Incidents of fallen trees and damaged solar panels were also reported in Lahore.

The PDMA has directed commissioners, deputy commissioners, and rescue agencies across the province to remain on high alert to manage emergency situations. The authority’s control room is monitoring the situation round-the-clock, according to PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia. Financial assistance will be provided to affected families in line with the provincial policy, Kathia confirmed.

Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed emphasized that the best possible medical care is being provided to those injured in storm-related incidents.

In a separate incident, a private airline flight en route from Karachi to Lahore faced extreme turbulence after entering a powerful windstorm.

According to reports, the aircraft remained caught in the storm for several minutes, causing panic among passengers, many of whom were heard reciting verses during the terrifying ordeal.