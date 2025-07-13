PMD issues urban flooding threat for Rawalpindi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall in Rawalpindi, raising concerns over potential urban flooding in the area, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, urban flooding threat has been issued for July 15 to August 31 due to heavy rainfall predictions.

In this context, a flood emergency has been declared in the city, and all relevant departments have been placed on high alert, Rawalpindi deputy commissioner said.

The Rawalpindi district administration has established seven flood relief camps, which will provide food, medicine, clean water, shelter, and security.

Rawalpindi DC stated that continuous 24-hour monitoring of Nullah Lai and other seasonal streams is underway.

A central control room has also been set up in view of the flood risk, and rescue departments have been equipped with boats and life jackets.

Meanwhile, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reopened Tarbela Dam’s spillways on Sunday.

PDMA in a statement warned against flooding in Indus River and adjoining rivers and drains.

The disaster management authority has directed district authorities to keep aware the local population about the situation.

“People should avoid flooding rivers, drains and streams,” PDMA cautioned. The authority also advised fishermen as well as cattle herders to move towards safer places.