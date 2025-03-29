PMD predicts hot weather across Pakistan during Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicts a dry and hot weather spell across the country during the Eid-ul-Fiter holidays.

PMD also indicates that Pakistan will experience a continuation of the prevailing dry and hot conditions.

PMD officials stated that continental air will dominate most regions, leading to dry conditions in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other parts of the country.

The officials also mentioned that the plains are expected to experience hot temperatures during the holidays, with no rain-bearing system forecasted to bring relief. Islamabad is likely to remain hot and dry over the next 12 hours.

Most districts of Balochistan will experience the same conditions, while Punjab is expected to witness strong winds. Sindh will also remain dry, with strong winds in various areas. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the upper districts will have partly cloudy skies.

Meanwhile, dry weather is predicted for Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, according to the PMD officials.

In addition, the PMD has advised people to avoid strenuous activities during the peak heat hours and to stay indoors as much as possible. The department will continue to monitor the weather situation and provide updates as necessary.

Meanwhile, according to the lunar calendar, Eid ul Fitr is likely to fall on March 31, 2025.

The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) released its forecast regarding the sighting of the Shawwal 1446 moon for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025.

According to SUPARCO, the new moon of Shawwal was formed today, March 29 at 3:58 PM.

By sunset on March 30, the moon’s age will be approximately 27 hours, making it visible in Pakistan.