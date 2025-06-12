PMDC releases MDCAT 2025 new curriculum

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Thursday released the new curriculum for the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025.

According to PMDC President Dr. Rizwan Taj, the MDCAT 2025 is expected to be held in the last week of September or on the first Sunday of October. The revised test will include five subjects: Biology, Chemistry, Physics, English, and Logical Reasoning.

The exam will comprise 180 multiple choice questions (MCQs) and will have a duration of three hours. The question paper will be entirely MCQ-based and no negative marking will be applied. The questions will be categorized as 15% easy, 70% moderate and 15% difficult.

Minimum 55% marks will be required for admission in a medical college and 50% marks will be required for dental college admission, Dr. Rizwan Taj stated.

PMDC has also initiated the process of developing a question bank for the exam. The new curriculum has been prepared in consultation with academic experts, educational boards, and universities, he added.

Earlier, the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination emphasized the need for transparency, fairness, and equity in the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT).

The meeting of the NA body was held with Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani in the chair.

During the meeting a single, nationwide curriculum was proposed to address regional disparities in education and ensure a level playing field for all students.

Final decisions on this and other reforms will follow further legal reviews and stakeholder consultations.

Concerns about out-of-syllabus questions in recent exams were discussed, with the committee recommending greater accuracy in question papers to avoid post-exam corrections. A revised answer key had previously addressed students’ grievances about deleted questions.