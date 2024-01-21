PML-N abandoned ‘respect vote’ narrative after PDM govt: Zubair

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Leader Muhammad Zubair revealed that PML-N have abandoned ‘respect the vote’ (vote ko izzat do) narrative days before the PDM government, ARY News reported.

In an interview with ARY News programme “Sawal yeh hai”, the former minister said that PML-N started with a confrontational narrative, then turned to reconciliation and now they are running the campaign on the economic narrative. However, the 16-month PDM government is hindering their narrative.

He said that the PML-N supremo had suggested going into election right after the no-confidence motion against the former prime minister Imran Khan and the then PM Shehbaz Sharif’s assembly dissolution speech was also ready.

Zubair further revealed that Miftah Ismail brought back International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal which was a challenging task but the authority to decide the Finance Minister rests with the PML-N leader Ishaq Dar.

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) issued the final list of candidates for the National Assembly seats in the upcoming general elections to be held on February 8 2024.

As per the list, PML-N has fielded candidates on 212 seats of the National Assembly. On the other hand, no PML-N candidate is contesting 51 seats in the National Assembly, according to the released list.