Sunday, May 1, 2022
PML-N activists torture ARY reporter, attack DSNGs

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) activists on Sunday night tortured ARY NEWS reporter Chand Nawab besides also attacking the news channel’s DSNGs outside its office in Saddar, ARY NEWS reported.

The PML-N activists who came to protest outside the ARY NEWS office chanted slogans against the news channel and hit DSNGs outside the office with sticks and stones.


The video of the incident showed PML-N activists thrashing Chand Nawab amid slogans against the channel.

The journalist bodies including Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ), Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and others have condemned the attack on ARY NEWS and demanded of the authorities to arrest those behind it.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has apologized over attack on ARY NEWS and assured that strict action would be taken against party activists involved in it. He further said that he would personally visit Chand Nawab to apologize over the matter.

