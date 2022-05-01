PML-N activists torture ARY reporter, attack DSNGs

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) activists on Sunday night tortured ARY NEWS reporter Chand Nawab besides also attacking the news channel’s DSNGs outside its office in Saddar, ARY NEWS reported.

The PML-N activists who came to protest outside the ARY NEWS office chanted slogans against the news channel and hit DSNGs outside the office with sticks and stones.

The video of the incident showed PML-N activists thrashing Chand Nawab amid slogans against the channel.

The journalist bodies including Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ), Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and others have condemned the attack on ARY NEWS and demanded of the authorities to arrest those behind it.

PFUJ considers attack on ARY News as an attack on freedom of press.😡 If PML-N and the rulers do not stop harassing media persons and workers then nationwide movement will start.✍️👊🇵🇰 https://t.co/5WZf3wBlIo — Lala Asad Pathan (@LalaAsadPathan) April 30, 2022

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has apologized over attack on ARY NEWS and assured that strict action would be taken against party activists involved in it. He further said that he would personally visit Chand Nawab to apologize over the matter.

ہمارے لیڈر اےآروائی کے دفتر چلے گئے ہیں ان سے معذرت کے لیے- میں چاند نواب صاحب سے بھی معافی مانگتا ہوں اور یقین دلاتا ہوں کہ اس معاملے کی پارٹی تحقیق کرے گی اور قصور وار لوگوں کو نوٹس دیا جائے گا۔ میں کراچی پہنچ کر ان شاء اللہ چند نواب صاحب کے گھر پر خود حاضری دوں گا۔ https://t.co/PHXCc1n3O5 — Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) April 30, 2022

