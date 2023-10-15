PML-N allowed to hold Nawaz Sharif’s homecoming rally

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration on Sunday allowed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to hold a public gathering at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan (Greater Iqbal Park) on October 21, ARY News reported.

Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider issued a no objection certificate (NOC) for the Minare-Pakistan rally with a set of conditions.

On the other hand, the PTI’s request to hold a public meeting at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk was not entertained.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday reached Saudi Arabia from where he will arrive in Pakistan via Dubai on October 21 after four years of self-imposed exile.

The former premier has reached Saudi Arabia for Umrah, after which he will reside in Dubai for three days and then fly to Pakistan in a chartered plane on October 21. The PML-N will address a gathering at the Minar-e-Pakistan, where he will chalk out his agenda ahead of the next elections.

He will arrive in Dubai on October 17.

Read more: Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan on Oct 21, confirms Shehbaz

Moreover, the former prime minister had booked his ticket for flight to Islamabad from Dubai. The flight carrying Nawaz to Pakistan will have the name “Umeed-e-Pakistan”. The special flight will land in Islamabad from Dubai before proceeding to Lahore.

Conviction

The former premier is embattled in various cases, including the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Avenfield, Al-Azizia and Hill Metal and the Flagship references.

In 2017, he was disqualified for life from holding public office by the Supreme Court for not declaring a receivable salary. He had been living in London since 2019 after being granted permission to travel abroad for medical treatment.