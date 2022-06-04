PML-N approaching courts to delay elections: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister and PTI general secretary Asad Umar said that segments within PML-N have realized that their politics is in danger after a recent hike in prices of fuel, gas and electricity, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking to the media at Islamabad Katchery, Asad Umar said that after the realization, the PML-N is approaching courts to halt local bodies and general elections in the country.

“Our party has not witnessed mobilization that it went through last two months and despite the police crackdown, the party workers stood their ground during the long march,” he said.

He also lauded the legal fraternity for standing alongside the PTI in testing times and said that all of them are ready for real independence soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that a majority of Pakistanis are in favour of immediate elections and have rejected the arguments made by the PML-N-led federal government to justify the increase in fuel price.

This was the finding of an opinion survey conducted by renowned research institute Ipsos. According to the survey, 6 in 10 Pakistanis have rejected the arguments made by the federal government to justify petrol price’s hike.

The survey asked whether the Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government should complete its full term or should announce mid-term elections? To which, 64 percent of Pakistanis opined in favour of immediate elections.

Over the justification of hike in petrol prices, 62 percent of Pakistanis rejected the PML-N’s argument and opined that there was no such compulsion and it could not be good for the country.

Meanwhile, 59 percent of the Pakistanis believe that , raising fuel prices at this point in time will further aggravate the problems of ordinary people.

