PML-N claims 36 reserved seats for women in Punjab Assembly

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has officially announced the allocation of reserved seats, where the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secured 36 seats for women in the Punjab Assembly, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The PML-N, despite being in the minority, managed to clinch five out of eight reserved seats for women, meanwhile, the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) secured three reserved seats for women in the Punjab Assembly.

However, the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) bagged one seat and PML-Q got one reserved seat for women in the assembly.

In the ECP’s notification, the Sunni Ittehad Council did not secure any reserved seats.

The ECP also notified that the former Minister for Minority Affairs, Tahir Khalil, and four other league leaders emerged victorious as members of the Punjab Assembly.

On the other hand, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) secured 20 reserved seats for women in the Sindh Assembly as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a notification for returned candidates on reserved seats.

According to details, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) six women lawmakers would make it to the Sindh Assembly on the reserved quota while the Grand Democratic Alliance got one woman seat.

The PPP secured six minority seats while the MQM-P bagged two. The ECP is yet to decide the fate of one woman and one minority seat as the Sunni Ittehad Council also approached it to get the reserved seats.

In the house of 168 lawmakers, the PPP’s strength in the Sindh Assembly is 113 after the joining of independent candidates and issuance of reserved seats.

The MQM-P is the second largest in the provincial assembly with 36 seats.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidates emerged victorious on 13 general seats and the decision on their reserved seats is yet to come

The GDA and Jamaat-e-Islami secured three and one respectively.