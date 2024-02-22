PPP gets 20 reserved seats for women in Sindh Assembly

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) secured 20 reserved seats for women in the Sindh Assembly as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a notification for returned candidates on reserved seats, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) six women lawmakers would make it to the Sindh Assembly on the reserved quota while the Grand Democratic Alliance got one woman seat.

The PPP secured six minority seats while the MQM-P bagged two. The ECP is yet to decide the fate of one woman and one minority seat as the Sunni Ittehad Council also approached it to get the reserved seats.

In the house of 168 lawmakers, the PPP’s strength in the Sindh Assembly is 113 after the joining of independent candidates and issuance of reserved seats.

The MQM-P is the second largest in the provincial assembly with 36 seats.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidates emerged victorious on 13 general seats and the decision on their reserved seats is yet to come

The GDA and Jamaat-e-Islami secured three and one respectively.

Earlier in the day, the Sindh Assembly’s session for the oath-taking of the newly elected MPAs has been summoned on Saturday (February 24), ARY News reported.

As per details, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori approved Caretaker Chief Minster Sindh Maqbool Baqar’s recommendation and called the first session of the Sindh Assembly on Saturday.

The newly elected representatives of the Sindh Assembly will take oath in the first session of the legislative assembly.