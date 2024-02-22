Sindh Assembly’s session summoned for oath taking of newly elected MPAs

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly’s session for the oath-taking of the newly elected MPAs has been summoned on Saturday (February 24), ARY News reported.

As per details, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori approved Caretaker Chief Minster Sindh Maqbool Baqar’s recommendation and called the first session of the Sindh Assembly on Saturday.

The newly elected representatives of the Sindh Assembly will take oath in the first session of the legislative assembly.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) emerged victorious after bagging a record 84 general seats in the Sindh Assembly.

With reserved seats for women and minorities, the PPP’s strength in the Sindh Assembly would be over 100 for the first time.

Out of 130 general seats, results of 130 have been announced according to which Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has grabbed 28 provincial assembly seats.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidates have so far won 14 while Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) grabbed two constituencies. Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) secured victory on two seats while three independents also emerged victorious from three seats.

In a separate development Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman formally issued a notification calling for the assembly meeting.

The Punjab Assembly is all set to meet tomorrow (Friday) for its inaugural session following the general elections held on February 8.

The Punjab Assembly session will commence at 10 am, tomorrow for the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected members.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Sabatin Khan will administer the oath to the elected representatives, marking their official induction into the legislative body.

Meanwhile, the schedule for the election of new speaker and the deputy speaker of the house will also be released.