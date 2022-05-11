PML-N is divided over elections issue: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Asif Ali Zardari and the PPP do not want fresh elections, while PML-N is divided over elections, ARY News reported.

Talking on ARY talk show The reporters, the former foreign minister said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) is itself divided over the issue of new elections. The PPP wants PML-N to complete the remaining tenure of the assembly so that their public support drops, he added.

It is Asif Ali Zardari’s plan to make PML-N rule for the rest of the tenure so that their popular support decreases, he claimed.

Shah Mehmood said that the government is under enormous pressure and is unable to make any decisions. PML-N and PPP leaders cannot even leave their homes and go into the public, he added. PPP leaders cannot go out even in areas of Sindh, he claimed.

If timely decisions are not made then we are not far from what’s currently happening in Sri Lanka, he warned. The people have forgiven Imran Khan and PTI for whatever mistakes they made during their term and have stood with them, he added.

Shah Mehmood said that people are coming to their public gatherings on their own and they have set the tone for a new election in the country.

