KOTLI: A worker of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was killed and two others were seriously injured after unidentified assailants opened fire on the party’s election campaign rally in Kotli district, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), on Saturday.

According to police and rescue officials, the incident occurred in Nakyal Fatehpur area during an election convoy of PML-N candidate Umair Naeem.

The deceased was identified as Malik Ashiq, Vice Chairman of Union Council Khandar, who died at the scene.

The injured include retired principal Malik Abdul Qayyum and Malik Hameed, Vice Chairman of Union Council Banala.

The injured were provided first aid before being shifted to Kotli District Headquarters Hospital for further treatment.

The shooting triggered panic in the area, prompting a heavy deployment of police. Law enforcement officials cordoned off the scene, collected evidence, and launched an investigation.

Nakyal SHO confirmed that a case has been registered and investigations are underway. However, no arrests have been made so far, and authorities have not yet issued any official statement regarding the motive behind the attack or the identity of those responsible.

Fear of unrest: AJK writes to federal govt for urgent security reinforcements

The incident has heightened tensions in the area ahead of the upcoming AJK elections.

Earlier, the AJK government had written to the federal government requesting additional security personnel in view of the prevailing law and order situation.

In the letter, the regional administration sought the deployment of extra security forces, expressing concerns that protest activities by the outlawed Action Committee could disrupt peace during the election period.

General elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to be held on July 27, with polling set to take place in 33 constituencies of AJK and 12 constituencies reserved for Jammu and Kashmir refugees residing in Pakistan.