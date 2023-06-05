34.9 C
PML-N ‘excuses’ from inducting Jahangir Tareen group members

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has ‘excused’ from inducting the majority of the Jahangir Tareen group’s leaders into the party, ARY News reported, quoting sources. 

Sources having knowledge of the matter said the majority of the Jahangir Tareen group’s leaders are visiting PML-N’s central secretariat in Model Town.

However, the PML-N leaders were ‘annoyed’ after seeing Jahangir Khan Tareen’s group members at their party secretariat.

According to PML-N party policy, 90pc of the Tareen group members will not be inducted in the party who lost by-elections, the sources said.

The seasoned politician Jahangir Khan Tareen — once PTI chief’s closest aide — is likely to announce his new political party, mostly comprising the former ruling party’s defectors, this week, said sources.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tareen was the secretary general of the PTI before he was ousted from politics in 2017 after the Supreme Court disqualified him for being “dishonest” on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi.

