PML-N government pressurised statistics dept to downplay GDP growth

Islamabad: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government has tried to downplay GDP growth for the fiscal year 2021-22 by pressurizing the department of statistics, ARY News reported.

According to ARY News, the Shehbaz Shareef led PML-N government reportedly pressurized the department of Statistics and force them to show the GDP growth from 4.5% to 5.5%.

Sources say that the PML-N government does not want the department of Statistics to show a higher growth rate as its credit would go to the PTI government directly. Industrial production went up by 10.4% from July to March, it said.

Internal sources of the Statistics department have disclosed that the incumbent government is forcing them to downplay the economic performance for the fiscal year 2021-22.

Former Finance Minister Shoukat Tareen also responded to the manipulation of numbers by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government.

The PTI leader took to Twitter to criticize the PML-N government and wrote, “PDM govt should not try to manipulate annual economic numbers. Let PBS do their job. They are highly professional. I expect the GDP growth to be 5-5.5%.”

