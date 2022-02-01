PML-N indecisive as activists yet to get orders for Islamabad long march  

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which is part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), seems indecisive over the long march announced for March 23 after the party is yet to issue directives to its activists for preparations, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources within the party, the PML-N has not issued any directives to the separate wings and organisations in the party regarding preparations for the announced long march on March 23 towards Islamabad.

“Even the top office-bearers within the party are not aware of any preparations regarding the scheduled long march,” they said.

Earlier this month while rejecting the government’s request to defer the long march due to terrorism threats, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – a multi-party opposition alliance – decided to continue with the long march against the rising inflation as per schedule on March 23 (Pakistan Day).

“Caravans from all over the country will leave for Islamabad on March 23,” announced PDM Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman while briefing media about decisions taken in the summit session of the opposition alliance.

Responding to Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed’s request to postpone march due to Pakistan Day parade, the JUI-F chief said: “As far as the parade is concerned, it takes place from morning to afternoon and our marchers will enter Islamabad in the afternoon, so there is no conflict.”

The PDM head also warned the authorities against any attempt to use force to prevent the marchers from entering the federal capital.

