Sheikh Rasheed says long marches of opposition have no agenda

ISLAMABAD: Taking on the opposition, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said long marches of the opposition parties have no agenda, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Addressing a ceremony in Rawalpindi, Sheikh Rasheed said the opposition has already faced defeat in the parliament and now it will also face political defeat on the roads. The nation is aware of the thoughts of the opposition, he maintained.

He however said the government will not create any hurdle in the way of their protests provided they do not take the law into their hands.

The Interior Minister said that work on Nullah Leh projects will soon be started. Work on the Rawalpindi Ring Road project and mother and child hospital will also be completed.

The interior minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan will indeed prove to be very dangerous.

Read more: PDM’s ‘anti-inflation march’ will start as per schedule: Fazl

Reacting to the PDM chief’s statement, he said that Fazlur Rehman spoke irresponsibly yesterday. Rasheed said that Imran Khan is lucky to have an incompetent opposition. Imran Khan and the establishment enjoy a very good relationship, both are on the same page.

Responding to a query, he said matters related to the presidential system form of government in the country and emergency have not come in the cabinet so far and added that he will not comment on the matters.

On Murree tragedy, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that we are sorry about the loss of lives in the tragedy.

