PML-N lawmakers demand Rs50m before vote of confidence: sources

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers have demanded the Rs50 million development funds from the government before the vote of confidence for the Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The PML-N’s ministerial committee held meetings with the members of the national assembly (MNAs) and provincial assembly (MPAs) to address their reservations ahead of the Punjab CM’s vote of confidence.

The meetings with MPAs were attended by PML-N central leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique, Malik Ahmed Khan and Attaullah Tarar.

Sources told ARY News that the MPAs demanded the government to provide Rs50 million each of development funds for their constituencies before the vote of confidence.

Khawaja Saad Rafique and Attaullah Tarar assured the MPAs of approving development schemes for different constituencies.

They said that the party leaders will fully cooperate with the lawmakers who stand firmly with the political party. Moreover, the lawmakers from South Punjab demanded Rs250 million funds, sources added.

Earlier, it was learnt that the Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi is expected to take the vote of confidence from the provincial assembly in the coming days.

The legal experts told former prime minister Imran Khan that Punjab Assembly cannot be dissolved before January 11.

