PML-N lawyers start working over return of Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE: A legal team of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) working out over the return of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return to home, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the PML-N sources, the legal team will consider over getting relief from courts in the cases against Mian Nawaz Sharif. The lawyers would also mull over getting protective bail of the PML-N supremo, presently staying in London.

After final feedback from the lawyers, the party will announce the return date of its supreme leader, according to sources.

PML-N leaders Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz have been entrusted the task of preparations for the welcome of the former prime minister.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N President on Sunday night landed in London. During his stay in London, he will discuss the current political scenario in the country and the upcoming elections with Sharif today, sources said.

Shehbaz will consult with Sharif on his return to Pakistan and various party matters, sources said. Participation of PML-N legal team is also expected in the meeting.

Sources said that the legal aspects related to the return of Nawaz Sharif to home would be discussed during the meeting.

Earlier, PML-N leader and former interior minister Rana Sanaullah said that the party was provided guarantee, it had sought for the return of Sharif.