PML-N leader thinks PTI chief will not contest election

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Tanvir said PTI chief Imran Khan will likely not contest the upcoming general election, ARY News reported.

Speaking in ARY News programme “Khabar” the PML-N leader said that he thinks Imran Khan will stay in jail during next elections.

Rana Tanvir stated that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif wants a two-third majority in the upcoming election as it will be easy to make decisions when the ruling party has a clear majority in parliament.

PML-N supremo has planned to make amendments in the judicial system after coming into power as the country needs such amendments, Rana Tanvir added.

He lambasted PPP saying that on one side they are complaining about no level playing field and also claimed that Bilawal Bhutto will be the next Prime Minister of Pakistan. He wondered where will they get their votes from.

Read more: ECP notifies general elections on February 8

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notified general elections on February 8, 2024.

The notification said that in light of the Supreme Court’s order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.

The notification was issued by the ECP after, the Supreme Court declared February 8, 2024, as the date for holding general elections across the country after the ECP submitted the record of meeting with the president.