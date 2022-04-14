PML-N leaders’ employees nabbed for torturing Pakistan Army officer

LAHORE: The employees of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, Khawaja Salman Rafique and Hafiz Noman, have been arrested for torturing a Pakistan Army officer in Lahore, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The goons, who had tortured a Pakistan Army officer near Kalma Chowk in Lahore, were arrested by police today. The arrested men have turned out to be employees of the PML-N leaders.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rafique and Noman have tendered an apology to the army officers regarding the violent incident that took place on Wednesday (yesterday).

Khawaja Salman Rafique, while addressing a press conference today, said that a fake story is being presented on social media regarding the incident and it is important for him to clarify and present himself before the law.

“Political activities are on the rise these days. I was driving my car by myself and Hafiz Noman was sitting next to me. When I had reached home yesterday then I observed that the vehicle of my security guards was not there.”

“I had received a telephone call from my personal assistant (PA) that they have exchanged harsh words with the driver of another vehicle. After coming into contact with them following multiple calls, I was told that they made contact with 15. I’d asked him not to do anything and call the police.”

“Mr Haris is a respectable person for us and we condemn yesterday’s incident. We have preferred to contact the police. Police told us to hand over the vehicle and security guards. We have followed the police instructions like a responsible citizen.”

Rafique blamed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for running a social media trend to spread a fake story just like they run a trend against the judiciary.

“We have served the country and we have complete trust in our institutions. PTI activists are running propaganda on social media against us.”

Hafiz Noman said that they are not defending yesterday’s incident and the staff should have called the police to the scene. He expressed solidarity with the army officer who had been subjected to torture by their employees and said that they have presented themselves for legal action.

Yesterday, an army officer had been tortured by a group of men near Kalma Chowk in Lahore. The officer had been surrounded by a group of men in another vehicle who broke the window glasses of the officer’s car.

A video had also surfaced in which the citizen got angered over the hooliganism. After other residents came in to save the officer, the attackers fled from the scene.

Police had seized the vehicle and said that action will be taken against the attackers after the registration of a complaint.

Comments